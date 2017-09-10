Irma Slams Florida: Latest | Tips & InfoCBS Miami | CBSN | Track | Photos | Videos | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Pregnant Teen In Critical Condition After Being Shot In Head In Brooklyn

Filed Under: Brooklyn, Samantha Liebman

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A pregnant teen was in critical condition Sunday after being shot in the head in broad daylight.

Shots rang out around 12:45 p.m. at Dean Street and Howard Avenue in Brooklyn.

“As soon as I heard the gunshots, I opened the window and heard the screaming over there,” one neighbor told 1010 WINS’ Samantha Liebman. “Then I see her laying on the floor.”

Friends of the 19-year-old victim said they were shocked and didn’t think she was the intended target.

“I was there when she was on the floor, and I was with her other two friends. I just started crying. I lost it,” a witness said.

The teen was taken to Brookdale Medical Center in critical condition.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch