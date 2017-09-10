Pregnant Teen In Critical Condition After Being Shot In Head In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A pregnant teen was in critical condition Sunday after being shot in the head in broad daylight.
Shots rang out around 12:45 p.m. at Dean Street and Howard Avenue in Brooklyn.
“As soon as I heard the gunshots, I opened the window and heard the screaming over there,” one neighbor told 1010 WINS’ Samantha Liebman. “Then I see her laying on the floor.”
Friends of the 19-year-old victim said they were shocked and didn’t think she was the intended target.
“I was there when she was on the floor, and I was with her other two friends. I just started crying. I lost it,” a witness said.
The teen was taken to Brookdale Medical Center in critical condition.