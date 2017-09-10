Reds’ Manager’s Quarrel Stops For ‘God Bless America;’ Mets Lose To Cincinnati

NEW YORK (AP) — Reds manager Bryan Price put his argument with a pair of umpires on pause for the singing of “God Bless America,” then resumed the dispute before Cincinnati beat the New York Mets 10-5 Sunday on Tucker Barnhart’s career-high five RBIs.

The Reds rallied for three runs in the seventh to make it 5-all. Scooter Gennett was called out on strikes by plate umpire Shane Livensparger to end the inning, slammed down his bat and helmet, and was ejected.

Price came out to argue, contesting the call with Livensparger and crew chief Jerry Layne. As they went at it, New York firefighter Makiah Brown and the Mets’ on-field entertainment staff halted their steps before finally walking over to the dirt area near home plate.

The Cincinnati skipper stood in between both umpire in a show of respect, their hats off, during Brown’s rendition of “God Bless America.” When she finished, Price and the two umps put their caps back on and continued the argument.

The Reds ended a three-game losing streak.

Jackson Stephens (2-0) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Raisel Iglesias got six outs for his 26th save of the season.

The Reds, who a day earlier sealed their fourth straight losing season and 14th in the last 17 seasons, were on their way to getting swept before New York ace Jacob deGrom was pulled after 102 pitches in six innings.

Reliever Paul Sewald then took over with a 5-2 lead to start the seventh, what led to the rare scene.

Sewald walked Scott Schebler and allowed a single to Barnhart. All-Star Zack Cozart, who had given the Reds an early 2-0 with an RBI single in the first inning, hit his 19th homer of the year, tying it at 5 all.

Jerry Blevins then entered in place of Sewald and All-Star Joey Votto singled before Gennett let a sinker pass for the called strike.

New York put the tying run on second in the bottom half of the inning but Dominic Smith, who homered and had three RBIs, was thrown out at third trying to advance on a wild pitch with two outs.

The Reds, who had lost the first three games of this seven-game road trip, went ahead for good 7-5 when Barnhart hit a line drive that skipped past a stretching Juan Lagares in center field for a two-run double off Jeurys Familia (1-2).

Livensparger originally had ruled Schebler out at the plate on a good relay throw by shortstop Amed Rosario, who played the field for the first time in after suffering a right index finger injury.

Bryan challenged the play, claiming catcher Travis d’Arnaud had blocked the plate. Mets manager Terry Collins came out to argue and was ejected by Layne.

Barnhart continued his big day at the plate in the ninth with his three-run shot.

DeGrom struck out 10 and allowed two hits and three runs in a solid outing in which he rebounded after a bad start Tuesday against the Philadelphia in which he lasted a career-low 3 2/3 innings and allowed a career-high nine runs, six earned, in the loss.

TAKE YOUR TIME

Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard had a minor setback in his quest to return to the rotation when his 50-pitch simulated game was canceled on Sunday. The 25-year-old righty, who has been out since May 1 due to a torn right lat muscle, was suffering soreness from the rehab start he made Thursday for Class A Brooklyn. Syndergaard instead will throw a bullpen session Tuesday at Wrigley Field.

Collins said Syndergaard revealed his soreness when he approached the club on Saturday, two days after making his second rehab with Brooklyn. Syndergaard threw 36 pitches and allowed three runs and three hits in two innings. Overall, he felt good.

“We are not going to push him, first of all,” Collins said. We’ll go at his pace and how he feels. He said he was feeling a little sore from the outing the other day and wanted to throw a bullpen and we just said, ‘No, until you feel better we’re not going to do that.’ So we’ll wait.”

Syndergaard injured himself during his start on April 30 at Washington. He is 1-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Robert Stephenson (4-6, 4.62) goes for his fifth straight win in the opener of a three-game set at St. Louis on Tuesday. The 25-year-old rookie has not lost a decision since his start July 24 at Miami.

Mets: RHP Robert Gsellman (6-6, 5.44) will start the first game of a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

