9/11 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We’re looking at another nice day across the Tri-State! Mostly sunny skies will continue through the afternoon, with just some high cirrus streaming in as we head into this evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

It won’t be as cool overnight with temps dropping into the 50s in the ‘burbs, low 60s in and around the city. For Tuesday, we get a bit warmer… highs in the low 80s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Looks like our next chance for some rain will be Wednesday, although it doesn’t look like a washout or anything. Mostly cloudy with a few showers around.

As for the latest on Irma, it weakened into a tropical storm this morning. The center will continue to move NNW into Georgia this afternoon while gradually weakening into a depression by tomorrow. Irma maintained hurricane strength for 11 days, first reaching category 1 strength back on August 31. Remnant showers from Irma may reach us later this week.