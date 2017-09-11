Back Stories: Broadcasting 9/11

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – Former WCBS anchor Pat Carroll remembers September 11, 2001 started out as “just a normal September morning, just another day.”

But when she went to Tom Kaminski for a traffic report from Chopper 88, she learned otherwise.

“That was the beginning of it all. And I always feel this bond with Tom, because we kind of shared that moment together,” she says.

She and the rest of the WCBS team started reporting what they were seeing in real time and talking to people who lived and worked nearby.

“It was something that we must have been preparing for all our lives, but we had no way of knowing what to expect,” Carroll says. “I think we realized that we had a purpose, and that was to be of service, because we were able to do that on that day.”

“And it’s really like that on any day. We’re here to be of service,” she adds.