Booker Calls DACA Repeal ‘Very Cruel’, Says He’ll Keep Fighting To Secure It

Filed Under: cory booker, DACA, Donald Trump, Gabriella Truveno, Kelly Waldron

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump’s to end a program protecting children of illegal immigrants — Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — was at the forefront in Newark on Monday.

As WCBS’ Kelly Waldron reported, U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) vowed to keep fighting to secure it.

College sophomore Gabriella Truveno came to New Jersey from Peru when she was 5-years-old, her sister was born here.

She’s already facing deportation proceedings — something she can’t fathom because she considers herself American in every way.

“To think that my family, one day I can wake up and have a court date that then the next day they decide they have a certain amount of time to not be with me anymore, that’s devastating to me,” she said.

It’s something Senator Booker said is not a reflection of who we are as a country.

“That’s just not fair. It’s very cruel,” he said.

President Trump wants to end the program within six months.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch