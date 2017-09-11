Booker Calls DACA Repeal ‘Very Cruel’, Says He’ll Keep Fighting To Secure It

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump’s to end a program protecting children of illegal immigrants — Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — was at the forefront in Newark on Monday.

As WCBS’ Kelly Waldron reported, U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) vowed to keep fighting to secure it.

College sophomore Gabriella Truveno came to New Jersey from Peru when she was 5-years-old, her sister was born here.

She’s already facing deportation proceedings — something she can’t fathom because she considers herself American in every way.

“To think that my family, one day I can wake up and have a court date that then the next day they decide they have a certain amount of time to not be with me anymore, that’s devastating to me,” she said.

It’s something Senator Booker said is not a reflection of who we are as a country.

“That’s just not fair. It’s very cruel,” he said.

President Trump wants to end the program within six months.