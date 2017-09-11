WFAN Morning Show: Boomer, Phil Simms Look Back On Ugly Sunday For Jets, Giants

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Boomer and his old friend Phil Simms were side by side once again Monday morning, and the two Blonde Bombers had plenty to talk about.
They didn’t waste much time addressing the 16-year anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks and then segued to Phil’s “NFL Today” debut. Simms later offered a critique of Tony Romo’s debut in the CBS booth, and the guys got into some pretty awful performances by the Giants and Jets in their respective season openers.
Have a listen.