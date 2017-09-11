Cuomo Approves Unlimited Sick Leave For 9/11 Responders

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — First responders who served after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks now have unlimited sick leave benefits.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill Monday allowing any sick 9/11 first responder anywhere in New York to take as many sick days as needed. They are eligible for sick leave at 100 percent of their regular salary dating back to the time of their diagnosis.
Present at the signing was Robert DeNiro, who pushed for the measure.
“We will always have your back. Sacrifice is a two way street,” Cuomo said. “Thank you and God bless you.”
Cuomo also spent the solemn 9/11 anniversary Monday riding down the West Side Highway to the World Trade Center on a motorcycle.
Cuomo on his Harley-Davidson led several hundred bikers down the highway from the Javits Center to the 9/11 Memorial.
