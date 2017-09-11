NFL To Appeal Decision To Block Ezekiel Elliott’s 6-Game Suspension

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The NFL is asking a federal appeals court to review a judge’s decision blocking the league’s six-game suspension of Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott in a domestic violence case.

The suspension was put on hold last week by a federal judge in Sherman, Texas, about 65 miles north of Dallas. The NFL filed notice with the Eastern District of Texas on Monday that it would appeal to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.

The NFL’s latest filing came about 12 hours after Elliott rushed for 104 yards in the Cowboys’ 19-3 win over the New York Giants at home Sunday night. Elliott said after the game he was “relieved from the fact that I finally get a fair trial.”

“It just feels good to be out here. It’s definitely been a tough last 14 months, and at times, it’s gotten so hard you start to lose faith,” Elliott said. “But just being able to come in and be with these boys every day has kept me focused and made me not give up. I keep going.”

U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant granted a temporary restraining order and an injunction blocking the suspension Friday. He agreed with attorneys for Elliott and the players’ union that last year’s NFL rushing leader didn’t get a fair hearing in his appeal of the suspension.

