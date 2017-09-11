Happenings September, 12

Wine from Down Under

No need to whine over this wine.

The first-ever Australian Wine Week has arrived in New York, and it’s the perfect excuse to drink on a week night. Some of the hippest restaurants in the Big Apple — such as Gramercy Tavern, Untitled at the Whitney, The Modern, North End Grill, and more — are introducing vino lovers to reds and white from Oz.

Upper West Side Australian bistro Burke & Wills will feature a seven-course tasting menu with wine pairings for just $75 per person, while other restaurants will offer their selections at discounted prices for both glasses and bottles.

Check out the full list of participants and plan your “just because” night out before the weekend. Cheers!

And All That Jazz

Shopping never sounded so sweet.

The Shops at Columbus Circle are teaming up with Jazz at Lincoln Center to bring wonderful live music to the shopping center with Sessions at the Circle. Located at the southwest corner of Central Park, the free jazz performances are the perfect way to relax after a jog around the loop or excuse to hit H&M (and check for sales, of course).

The series lasts five weeks and features Micah Thomas, Veronica Swift, and other talented musicians you should know. Check out the full schedule here.

Finally, something for your ears that isn’t the sounds of honking cabs and MTA announcements. Just head over to the Shops at Columbus Circle every Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Heading to ‘Crooklyn’

New Yorkers have spoken, and the film they chose to screen as a city is Spike Lee’s Crooklyn.

The director’s semi-autobiographical tribute set in the neighborhood of Bedford-Stuyvesant in the ’70s beat out four other NYC-based movies — On the Town, Desperately Seeking Susan, The Wedding Banquet and New York, New York — to win the One Film One New York vote.

Screenings of Crooklyn are set up around all five boroughs on Wednesday, September 13, from Crotona Park in the Bronx to Clove Lakes Parks in Staten Island. Check out a full list of locations and bond with your fellow New Yorker over the coming-of-age film.