Devils Sign Young Defenseman Severson To Long-Term Extension

New Jersey Awards Blueliner, Who Had A Career-High 31 Points Last Season, With 6-Year, $25 Million Contract
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New Jersey Devils have signed defenseman Damon Severson to a six-year, $25 million contract that will keep him with the team through the 2022-23 season.

Devils General Manager Ray Shero announced the signing on Monday.

The 23-year-old Severson will earn $2.5 million this season and his salary will escalate to $5.1 million in the final year.

Damon Severson

The Devils’ Damon Severson skates with the puck against the Penguins at PPG PAINTS Arena in Pittsburgh on Dec. 23, 2016. (Photo by Matt Kincaid/Getty Images)

Severson set career highs with 28 assists and 31 points in 80 regular-season games last season, leading all New Jersey defensemen in assists and points.

“Damon brings an important dimension to our hockey club and he is a young defenseman that we are excited to work with,” Shero said. “This deal shows our ownership’s commitment in what we continue to build here.”

