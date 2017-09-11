Francesa: Giants’ Problems On Offensive Line Are ‘Scary’

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Alarming.

That was the word used by WFAN’s Mike Francesa to discuss the Giants’ 19-3 loss Sunday night to the Cowboys, especially the offense’s performance sans wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who was out nursing a sprained ankle.

“The big winner last night was Beckham because, obviously, as he tries to get this big money from the Giants, he showed what life will be like without him on the field,” Francesa said at the start of his show Monday. “And … this offense, with the holes that it has, it needs to have that explosive component to make everything work.”

The showing by the offensive line was particularly troubling, Francesa said.

“Again, we see the same issues from the offensive line with the Giants, and it is scary to think that this team is going to be able to make those changes or figure out a way that that offensive line is not going to cripple their chances to be big this year,” he said.

Francesa noted that the Giants face a tough schedule early in the season, with games against Detroit, Tampa Bay and Seattle ahead — all three had winning records last year. They also hit the road in Week 3 to play an up-and-coming Eagles team.

“This is a Giant team that right now needs to figure out exactly what they are going to do to get things turned around on that offensive line,” Francesa said.

