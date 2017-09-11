Resident Unnerved By Anti-Semitic Graffiti On Front Door Of Riverdale Home

NEW YORK(CBSNewYork) — The Anti-Defamation League condemned a piece of anti-Semitic vandalism that was found spray painted across the front door of a home in the Fieldston neighborhood of Riverdale.

As 1010 WINS’ Sonia Rincon reported, the word ‘Jew’ — left in white spray paint on a black door — had already been painted over.

Phillip Michael found it over the weekend when he stepped out to grab the newspaper.

“You wonder is this just a prank, or is this something serious, or is this something to worry about, and you think about all that’s going on these days,” he said.

He said the recent anti-Semitic white supremacist demonstrations came to mind, and he can’t imagine who would do this.

Michael hopes it’s just kids who as he put it, are not very well parented.

“The police have been very good, and very supportive, they’re looking hard to see if they can possibly figure out what happened,” he said.

There was no other vandalism on the street in the historic Fieldston district where security guards patrol at night.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is going through surveillance video.