‘Thanks Irma’: This Picture Perfect Wedding ALMOST Didn’t Happen

1010 WINS — When wedding planner Courtney Buchanan began working with her clients Sydnie Harris and her fiance Tyler Lee, there was no way she could have predicted an apocalyptic hurricane would be bearing down on the happy couple eight months later.

In an interview with 1010 WINS, Buchanan explained how her client’s big day was all but ruined until she came up with some ingenious workarounds. After getting a call from the hysterical bride-to-be on Wednesday saying the day had been canceled due to Hurricane Irma she knew it was time to kick her skills into high gear.

“St. Simons, GA was under a state-of-emergency and everyone was beginning to evacuate.”

Sydnie and Tyler already had family staying in Atlanta preparing to drive down to St. Simons and more were on the way from all over the country leaving the couple at a complete loss as to what to do.

“I told her to breathe, it was going to be OK — and that I was going to throw her a wedding,” says Buchannan.

The 15-year creative veteran wasted no time calling, emailing, texting and Facebooking all of her contacts in the wedding industry explaining the situation which led to strangers and acquaintances donating goods and services.

“24 hours after I received that phone call, Sydnie and I were hugging saying, ‘We did it!’, we pulled together a wedding in 24 hours!

“Fast-forward to this past Saturday at 5 p.m. — Sydnie and Tyler were married, had the most beautiful ceremony, incredible reception and the whole day was just inspiring. To see all these vendors that came together to help out a stranger — it was a magical event and evening to be a part of. The last few weeks have just been so devastating and to know that something beautiful and magical could come out of such a horrible situation. It was something I’ll never forget.”

“What a crazy few days it’s been.

Here is a list of all the vendors that donated:

Cake: Fox Brothers Catering

Florist: Stems Atlanta

Ceremony Music: David Winkles, Southern City Lights

Venue: Crowne Plaza Midtown

Photography: Karly Richardson

Videography: CTB Creatives

Planning: Fete & Figs

