Woman, 91, Attacked And Robbed In UES Apartment

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 91-year-old woman was attacked and robbed in her apartment on the Upper East Side this past weekend, police said.

The attack happened around 8 a.m. Sunday at 66th Street and Third Avenue, police said.

The woman was found face up on the floor of her home after her neighbor called 311 to report a “female screaming for help,” police said.

Police said the assailant struck the woman in the nose with an unknown object and took her valuables. It was not clear if the assailant knew the woman.

The woman suffered minor scratches and bruises, police said. She was taken to a nearby hospital.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

