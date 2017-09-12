5 Hurt, 3 Seriously, When Vehicle Jumps Curb After Collision In The Bronx

Filed Under: The Bronx, Williamsbridge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Five people were rushed to the hospital after a vehicle jumped a curb following a collision in the Bronx Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say the crash occurred just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Eastchester Road and Givan Avenue in the Williamsbridge section.

Chopper 2 was live over the accident, which involved at least two vehicles — one of which jumped the curb.

Officials say five people were rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi.

Three of the injuries are believed to be serious, according to authorities.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

Stick with CBSNewYork for more on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch