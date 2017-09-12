5 Hurt, 3 Seriously, When Vehicle Jumps Curb After Collision In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Five people were rushed to the hospital after a vehicle jumped a curb following a collision in the Bronx Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities say the crash occurred just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Eastchester Road and Givan Avenue in the Williamsbridge section.
Chopper 2 was live over the accident, which involved at least two vehicles — one of which jumped the curb.
Officials say five people were rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi.
Three of the injuries are believed to be serious, according to authorities.
The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.
