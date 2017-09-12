5 Must Have Back To School Gadgets

By John Friia

Another school year has begun and New Yorkers can make this academic year one to remember. From a microwaveable notebook to an augmented reality globe, here are some must have gadgets for this school year.

Rocketbook Wave

www.getrocketbook.com

Whether students are in high school or college, there is always a need for a notebook. Rocketbook Wave is the world’s first microwaveable reusable notebook. Using the provided pen, students can jot down their class notes and use an app to send those notes via email or the cloud. Once the notebook is full, people follow the instructions to microwave the book and everything is erased, ready to be used again. The Rocketbook Wave is the solution having an endless amount of notebooks throughout the school year.

SmartGlobe Explorer AR

www.oregonscientific.com

Made by Oregon Scientific, the SmartGlobe Explorer AR opens an endless education about the globe for younger students. The SmartGlobe feature over 20,000 facts, over 220 countries to explore and 42 games. There is a free app that pairs with the SmartGlobe, which activates 500 interactive augmented reality to teach younger students about Earth. Students will see animals, landmarks and dinosaurs pop up on their screen as they spin the globe. They have the option of tapping on the images to learn essential facts about the image.

Laine Avenue

www.laineavenue.com

Students walk the school hallways with a stylish backpack from Laine Avenue. Offering various styles, the brand was created by a teenage entrepreneur with the goal of being fashionable and functional. Every backpack has zipper flaps that give students the chance to convert their bags into 24 different looks, including a cross body purse. The canvas material bags have a compartment for laptops and tablets, 6 rings to hold anything and mesh interior pockets to hold any school essentials.

Epic!

www.getepic.com

Students do not have to venture to the library anymore when they subscribe to Epic!, a digital library subscription service geared for ages 2 and up. There are more than 25,000 books and videos available on laptops, tablets and smartphones for kids. Each profile is personalized with recommendations based on previous selections and reading levels. In addition to the individual options, there are holiday and themed categories to help students find the ideal book.

BrainPOP

www.brainpop.com

Children can extend their learning time with the online learning platform BrainPOP. Geared towards children in kindergarten to seniors in high school, the program features Tim, a teenager, and Moby, a robot, and they explore the typical challenges for students, helps with preparedness and how to get the most of their school experience. Students can also explore various educational areas, including math, science, English, social studies, health, arts and music.

