9/12 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
High clouds associated with an approaching, weakening Irma will continue to spill in through this afternoon. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s.
Tonight will be more of the same with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temps won’t be quite as cool as last night, but it will still be comfortable. Expect temps to fall into the low and mid 60s by daybreak.
The remnants of “Irma” will start to swing through tomorrow with just some showers here and there. It will still be on the warm side with highs in the mid and upper 70s.
As for Thursday, expect scattered showers with highs in the low 80s.