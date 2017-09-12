Apple Expected To Unveil $1,000 iPhone X

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Apple is expected to unveil a radical redesign of the iPhone during a product event at its headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Apple isn’t saying what product will be introduced but it’s believed to be a souped-up anniversary iPhone.

It comes 10 years after the late Steve Jobs introduced the first iPhone.

The new iPhone X could cost around $1,000, twice the price of the original iPhone.

1010 WINS’ John Montone visited Times Square where he asked people what they thought about the price tag.

“That’s a lot, that’s too much,” one man said.

“For all that money and all this nonsense it better charge itself,” another man said.

Another man said for that kind of money he hopes “it gives me pick up lines.”

Various leaks have indicated the new phone will feature a sharper display that will extend from edge to edge of the device, thus eliminating the surrounding gap, or “bezel,” that’s on most phone screens.

It may also boast facial recognition technology for unlocking the phone and wireless charging. A better camera is a safe bet, too.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)