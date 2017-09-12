Tensions Spill Into Student Brawl At Football Game Between Brick Township, Memorial

BRICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Having two high schools in one Ocean County town has created a natural rivalry, but some students took things to the next level.

Friday night lights turned into Friday night fights this weekend at a football game between rivals Brick Township and Brick Memorial.

“I was forced to leave the student section because of this fight, so I didn’t think it was too cool,” Justin O’Donnell told CBS2’s Meg Baker.

In one Snap Chat, a shirtless teen can be seen being dragged down a couple of steps by another teen in a Celtics jersey, while a second wearing a baseball hat grabs the shirtless kid by the head — punches were thrown.

“It ruined the time for everyone honestly,” Stephanie O’Donnell said.

The brawl started after a Brick Memorial student ran over to the Brick Township to retrieve the school’s stolen flag.

Ten students have been disciplined.

“They have been fighting for years. Goes back to some of the parents when they went to the schools. I don’t think any lessons are learned to be honest,” Laura O’Donnell said.

Police said five different officers were on duty and each school had eight teachers and administrators working security on either side of the stands.

After the brawl, Brick’s police chief made recommendations.

“Adding police officers, adding teachers, security checks, not allowing backpacks into the stadium, not allowing water bottles,” Chief James Riccio said.

Before the fight even broke out, the town recognized tensions were rising and had created the hashtag #BrickUnited.

“We want to see the town get along as opposed to being divided,” Mayor John Ducey said.

The superintendent plans to speak to students and parents in the district about character.

“It’s all about working with kids; what’s acceptable, and how they project to other people what our community is all about,” Superintendent Dennis Fillipone said.

And when to be proactive — instead of taking a video for social media, do something to stop the violence. Some of the students involved have been suspended from school and sports.