Statues Of Christopher Columbus And J. Marion Sims Vandalized In Central Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Vandals defaced statues of Christopher Columbus and J. Marion Sims in Central Park Tuesday morning.
Both statues had the message “hate will not be tolerated” and “something’s coming” scrawled on them.
The Christopher Columbus statue is located near East 66th Street at the southern end of the mall walkway. The J. Marion Sims statue is located at 103rd Street and Fifth Avenue.
The J. Marion Sims statue had red paint put on its hands. It was recently vandalized with spray paint.
Both statues have since been cleaned up.
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a special commission will evaluate public monuments on city property and offer recommendations on whether they should stay, be removed, or have plaques with additional information added to them.
The question of the fate of the statues has turned into an election issue, with Mayor de Blasio refusing to say whether he personally thinks the statue of Columbus should stay or be removed.