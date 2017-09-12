Guide To 2017 Oktoberfest Events In NYC

By Deirdre Haggerty
For two weeks in late summer/early fall we are all German as Oktoberfest 2017 is celebrated worldwide. Originating in Germany, the 184th Munich Oktoberfest is the largest in the world, drawing upwards of six million visitors annually. The traditional celebration of Bavarian culture has spawned a multitude of smaller fêtes throughout the globe, many here in New York City. Oktoberfest events in the Big Apple are rooted in humble beginnings, stemming from German immigrants. This year the official start date is September 16 and runs through October 3. However, many venues extend the events later into October.
German-American Steuben Parade
5th Avenue and 68th Street
New York, NY 10008
(347) 454-2269
www.germanparadenyc.org
Date: Sept. 16, 2017 at 12 p.m.
On Saturday September 16, the German-American Steuben Parade steps off at noon on Fifth Avenue and 68th Street, kicking off Oktoberfest in New York City. The parade is free, however admission for the Grand Stand on 79th and 5th is $15 per person. The route continues up 5th to 86th Street, once known as the “German Boulevard.” A celebration follows in Central Park.
Oktoberfest in Central Park
Summer Stage Central Park
72nd at 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10023
(347) 454 – 2269
www.germanparadenyc.org
Date: Sept. 16, 2017 at 1:30 p.m.
Enjoy a stein of beer and a brat at the Oktoberfest in Central Park, Rumsey Playfield, Summer Stage. Enter at East 72nd Street to celebrate 6 hours of music, food and beer. Entertainment includes Spitze!, the Polka Brothers and the 9th Annual National Masskrugstemmen Championship sponsored by Hofbrau Bier. General admission is $31 and VIP seating is $132.
Munich on the East River
Zum Schneider Oktoberfest Tent
24-20 FDR Drive Service Road East,
New York, NY 10010
(212) 598- 1098
www.nyc.zumschneider.com
Date: Sept. 29, 2017 at 5 p.m.
The Zum Schneider Munich on the East River Oktoberfest Tent is back by popular demand. For two weekends, Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 and Oct. 4 through Oct. 8, this authentic festival mimics old-world German tradition in the big city for the fourth year in a row. From oom-pah bands to schnitzel with beer and even a strongman competition, the Oktoberfest tent has something for all as the East River is transformed into Germany.
Related: Where To Celebrate International Beer Day in NY
Bierhaus NYC
712 3rd Ave.
New York, NY 10017
(212) 867-2337
www.bierhausnyc.com
It’s Oktoberfest year-round at Bierhaus NYC. Every Thursday at 7 p.m. show off your beer-lifting ability with the Bier Stein Holding Competition for both men and women. Bierhaus has delicious and authentic Bavarian eats from pretzels to schnitzel to wurst. In addition, the restaurant is available for private events during Oktoberfest with affordable party packages.
Bear Mountain Oktoberfest Cruise
Pier 83
West 42nd Street and 12th Avenue
New York, NY 10036
(212) 563-3200
www.circleline42.com
Date: Sept. 23, 2017 at 8:30 a.m.
Celebrate Oktoberfest every weekend this fall with the Circle Line. Leave from Pier 83 and cruise up the Hudson to Bear Mountain. Enjoy delicious German food and live oom-pah and polka bands playing on every cruise. It’s a full 8-hour day including the cruise there and back and a 3-hour excursion frolicking in Bear Mountain Park. Tickets are affordable with discounts for early bird bookings.
Related: Best Marshmallows In NY