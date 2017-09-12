Guide To 2017 Oktoberfest Events In NYC

By Deirdre Haggerty

For two weeks in late summer/early fall we are all German as Oktoberfest 2017 is celebrated worldwide. Originating in Germany, the 184th Munich Oktoberfest is the largest in the world, drawing upwards of six million visitors annually. The traditional celebration of Bavarian culture has spawned a multitude of smaller fêtes throughout the globe, many here in New York City. Oktoberfest events in the Big Apple are rooted in humble beginnings, stemming from German immigrants. This year the official start date is September 16 and runs through October 3. However, many venues extend the events later into October.

German-American Steuben Parade

5th Avenue and 68th Street

New York, NY 10008

(347) 454-2269

www.germanparadenyc.org

Date: Sept. 16, 2017 at 12 p.m.

On Saturday September 16, the German-American Steuben Parade steps off at noon on Fifth Avenue and 68th Street, kicking off Oktoberfest in New York City. The parade is free, however admission for the Grand Stand on 79th and 5th is $15 per person. The route continues up 5th to 86th Street, once known as the “German Boulevard.” A celebration follows in Central Park.

Oktoberfest in Central Park

Summer Stage Central Park

72nd at 5th Avenue

New York, NY 10023

(347) 454 – 2269

www.germanparadenyc.org

Date: Sept. 16, 2017 at 1:30 p.m.

Enjoy a stein of beer and a brat at the Oktoberfest in Central Park, Rumsey Playfield, Summer Stage. Enter at East 72nd Street to celebrate 6 hours of music, food and beer. Entertainment includes Spitze!, the Polka Brothers and the 9th Annual National Masskrugstemmen Championship sponsored by Hofbrau Bier. General admission is $31 and VIP seating is $132.

Munich on the East River

Zum Schneider Oktoberfest Tent

24-20 FDR Drive Service Road East,

New York, NY 10010

(212) 598- 1098

www.nyc.zumschneider.com

Date: Sept. 29, 2017 at 5 p.m.

The Zum Schneider Munich on the East River Oktoberfest Tent is back by popular demand. For two weekends, Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 and Oct. 4 through Oct. 8, this authentic festival mimics old-world German tradition in the big city for the fourth year in a row. From oom-pah bands to schnitzel with beer and even a strongman competition, the Oktoberfest tent has something for all as the East River is transformed into Germany.

