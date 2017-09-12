Happenings, September 13

Photo Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Cannolis For Everyone

All New Yorkers are Italian in September.

The 91st Annual Feast of San Gennaro hits the streets of Little Italy for 11 days starting Thursday.

Remember — this is a feast, so wear loose-fitting pants. There will be plenty of fried dough, torrone, pizza, and sausage-and-pepper sandwiches to devour. And let’s not forget about the famous cannoli-eating contest.

Once you’re stuffed, enjoy the live music, cooking demonstrations and the focus of the event: a customary procession of the statue of San Gennaro, the patron saint of Naples, on September 19.

The celebration lasts from September 14 through September 24 along Mulberry Street between Canal and Houston Streets.

Photo Credit: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Picture Perfect

This is so much better than scrolling through your Instagram feed. Trust us.

Held in and around re-purposed shipping containers in Brooklyn Bridge Park, Photoville celebrates talented photographers from around in the world in a setting that will have you pulling out your own camera.

The 2017 edition features more than 500 artists, 75 exhibitions, talks, and screenings. There’s also an outdoor beer garden featuring booze from Brooklyn Brewery and plenty to munch on at the Smorgasburg market with tables and picnic-ready lawn space with a stellar view of downtown Manhattan.

Photoville sets up shop September 13 through 17 and again September 21 through 24. The exhibition is free.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Handout

Cruel Musical

It’s the ’90s jukebox musical you didn’t even know you needed.

Following two sold out engagements in Los Angeles and a sold out February pop-up performance in New York, Cruel Intentions: The Musical will have a reprise at (le) Poisson Rouge this winter. Based on the 1999 cult hit starring real-life exes Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, this is a jukebox musical featuring songs from the decade woven into the sordid story. We’re talking “Just A Girl,” “Bittersweet Symphony,” and other songs you’ve been singing for far too many years.

Performances begin on November 17, with an official opening night on December 11. The show will only play on Monday nights and weekends until January 29, 2018, so check out the full calendar here.

General ticket sales begin today! You’ll hand over $59 for standing room or $79 for table seating. There’s also a $109 ticket for a reserved location if you’re a Secret Society member. Don’t go, and it could destroy your reputation.