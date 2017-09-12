New York City Voters Head To The Polls For Primary Day

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Mayor Bill de Blasio faces a crowded primary field as he seeks a second term as the leader of New York City.

De Blasio is one of five Democrats running in Tuesday’s primary. He’s up against Sal Albanese, Richard Bashner, Robert Gangi and Michael Tolkin.

The mayor, who has a much larger campaign war chest, outspent Albanese using TV ads featuring his family while touting one of this signature achievements, universal pre-K.

“When we started thinking about pre-K, it was because Chiara and Dante went to pre-K and we saw them blossom,” the mayor says in one ad.

Albanese was forced to roll out his ads online.

“Mayor de Blasio’s affordable housing plan made a lot of money for his developer buddies,” Albanese says in an ad.

On the Republican side, state Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, of Staten Island, is running unopposed. Among her attack the mayor was bashing his refusal to support public disclosure of donors who seek favors from City Hall.

“It sends a sign that New York City is for sale,” she said.

Former NYPD police officer and security expert Bo Dietl is running as an Independent.

New York City is also holding primaries Tuesday for other local offices.

One City Council race in Queens is attracting attention because of the candidacy of Hiram Monserrate, a former councilman and state lawmaker who was expelled from the state Senate after he was convicted of assaulting his girlfriend.

Monserrate later served nearly two years in prison after pleading guilty to fraud and corruption charges in a separate case. He faces state Assemblyman Francisco Moya in the Democratic primary.

In Manhattan, Democrat Dan Garodnick is facing a field of a half a dozen challengers Tuesday. Public Advocate Letitia James is facing off against fellow Democrat David Eisenbach.

Most party primaries in New York state are closed contests, meaning a voter must be a registered member of the party in order to cast a ballot.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. in New York City, Long Island and Rockland, Orange, Putnam, Erie and Westchester counties. In the rest of the state, they open at noon. Polls close statewide at 9 p.m.

