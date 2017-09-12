Tasting Chocolate Milkshakes In NYC

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Happy National Chocolate Milkshake Day!
What better way to celebrate it than sampling some of the top shakes in town?
CBS2’s Elle McLogan tried a “milkshake marathon” around New York City. Here’s what she drank and where to find it.
‘Brooklyn Blackout’ at Black Tap
Price: $15
Lower East Side:
177 Ludlow Street
New York, NY 10002
(646) 813-1013
SoHo:
529 Broome Street
New York, NY 10013
(917) 639-3089
Midtown:
136 West 55th Street
New York, NY 10019
(212) 315-4356
Meatpacking:
248 West 14th Street
New York, NY 10011
(212) 675-7236
WEB EXTRA: Summertime Milkshakes in NY
Milk Chocolate Caramel Peanut Milkshake at OddFellows Ice Cream Co.
Price: $8
Williamsburg:
175 Kent Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11249
(347) 599-0556
East Village:
75 East 4th Street
New York, NY 10003
(917) 475-1812
‘Chocolate Chocolate’ Milkshake at Davey’s Ice Cream
Price: $9.05
East Village:
137 1st Avenue
New York, NY 10003
(212) 228-8032
Canal Street Market:
265 Canal Street
New York, NY 10013
(646) 817-5898
Williamsburg:
201 Bedford Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
(718) 388-3363
Greenpoint:
74 Mesarole Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11222
(718) 609-6066