Tasting Chocolate Milkshakes In NYC

Celebrating National Chocolate Milkshake Day With A Milkshake Marathon
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Happy National Chocolate Milkshake Day!

What better way to celebrate it than sampling some of the top shakes in town?

CBS2’s Elle McLogan tried a “milkshake marathon” around New York City. Here’s what she drank and where to find it.

‘Brooklyn Blackout’ at Black Tap

www.blacktapnyc.com

Price: $15

Lower East Side:

177 Ludlow Street

New York, NY 10002

(646) 813-1013

SoHo:

529 Broome Street

New York, NY 10013

(917) 639-3089

Midtown:

136 West 55th Street

New York, NY 10019

(212) 315-4356

Meatpacking:

248 West 14th Street

New York, NY 10011

(212) 675-7236

Milk Chocolate Caramel Peanut Milkshake at OddFellows Ice Cream Co.

www.oddfellowsnyc.com

Price: $8

Williamsburg:

175 Kent Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11249

(347) 599-0556

East Village:

75 East 4th Street

New York, NY 10003

(917) 475-1812

‘Chocolate Chocolate’ Milkshake at Davey’s Ice Cream

www.daveysicecream.com

Price: $9.05

East Village:

137 1st Avenue

New York, NY 10003

(212) 228-8032

Canal Street Market:

265 Canal Street

New York, NY 10013

(646) 817-5898

Williamsburg:

201 Bedford Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11211

(718) 388-3363

Greenpoint:

74 Mesarole Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11222

(718) 609-6066

