WCBS Newsradio 880 Conversation: ‘The Vietnam War’ With Filmmakers Ken Burns, Lynn Novick

WCBS 880 — Just days before the premier of their landmark documentary The Vietnam War, filmmakers Ken Burns and Lynn Novick will be the featured guests in a special “WCBS Newsradio 880 Conversation with Veterans,” Thursday, Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. from the Adorama Live Theatre at CBS Radio in New York.

WCBS 880 News Anchor Steve Scott will serve as moderator of the event.

Burns and Novick will join a panel of prominent veterans for a live conversation about their experiences across generations.

The Vietnam War, the new 10-part, 18-hour documentary by Burns and Novick begins Sept. 17 on PBS and will provide the framework for a series of conversations leading up to and through the broadcast. Topics will include foreign policy, the Constitution, the civilian / military relationship and veteran experiences in both the Vietnam and Iraq/Afghanistan Wars.

Burns and Novick will be joined by Marsha Four, the Vice President of the Vietnam Veterans Association, Dr. Roger Harris, a combat duty Marine in Vietnam prominently featured in the film and combat decorated retired Marine officer Zach Iscol who led units in Iraq.

Iscol is the founder and CEO of Lafayette Media Group which builds brands to support members of the military community and is the executive director and co-founder of the ‘Headstrong Project’, providing free mental healthcare for veterans suffering the hidden wounds of the Iraq and Afghanistan War.

You can view The WCBS Conversation with Veterans live on the WCBS 880 Facebook page at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The entire conversation will be available after on Facebook and at WCBS880.com.