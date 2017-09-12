Yankees, Mets Unveil 2018 Schedules

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Yankees and Mets released their 2018 schedules Tuesday.

The Yankees, who are in the thick of a playoff race this year, will open next season with a four-game series at Toronto on March 29-April 1. The Bronx Bombers’ home opener will be April 2 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Some other highlights on the Yankees’ schedule:

• They’ll face the Red Sox at Fenway Park on April 10-12, Aug. 2-5 and Sept. 28-30 to close out the regular season. The Sox will visit Yankee Stadium on May 8-10, June 28-July 1 and Sept. 18-20.

• The Yankees will face a murderer’s row of a schedule to begin May — at Houston, home vs. Cleveland, home vs. the Red Sox. All three teams currently lead their divisions.

MORE: Keidel: Yankees Refuse To Wilt, And The Schedule Really Likes Them

• Instead of splitting a four-game Subway Series between Yankee Stadium and Citi Field, as they’ve done the past two years, the Bombers will visit the Mets for a three game series June 8-10 and then host their crosstown rivals July 20-22.

• The Bombers will host the Washington Nationals for a two-game series June 12-13, a showdown that is sure to shine a spotlight on the future of Bryce Harper, a free agent after the 2018 season whom many Yankees fans would love to see in pinstripes.

• The Yankees will play at home on Mother’s Day (A’s), Father’s Day (Rays) and the Fourth of July (Braves).

To view the full schedule, visit https://www.mlb.com/yankees/schedule/2018-05.

As for the Mets, who are 63-80 this season, they’ll open their schedule March 29 at Citi Field against the Cardinals and play their first six games at home.

Other highlights:

• They’ll visit the NL East champion Nationals on April 5-8, July 31-Aug. 1 and Sept. 20-23, and Daniel Murphy & Company will play at Citi Field on April 16-18, July 13-15 and Aug. 24-26.

MORE: Schwei’s Mets Notes: Attempting To Finish A Lost Season Strong

• The Mets close out the season with a three-game home series against the Marlins.

To view the Mets’ full schedule, visit https://www.mlb.com/mets/schedule/2018-05.

In a departure from recent years, all 30 teams will be in action on the first day of the season, March 29.