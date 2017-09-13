71-Year-Old Man Struck By Vehicle While Crossing The Street In Queens Hit-And-Run

Filed Under: Jackson Heights, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was rushed to the hospital after authorities say he was hit by a car while crossing the street in Queens Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say the 71-year-old victim was crossing between two parked cars near the intersection of Northern Boulevard and 85th Street in Jackson Heights around 5 p.m when he was struck by a black sedan travelling westbound on Northern.

The victim was taken to NYC Health+Hospitals/Elmhurst in serious but stable condition with a fractured skull, sources tell CBS2.

Authorities say the vehicle did not remain at the scene.

A description of the vehicle wasn’t immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

