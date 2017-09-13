Back Stories: Seaside Park Boardwalk Suffers Massive Blaze

NYC PRIMARY 2017: De Blasio Wins | Democratic Mayoral Race | All Race Results | Complete Coverage | LISTEN: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

SEASIDE PARK, N.J. (WCBS 880) – Almost one year after Superstorm Sandy pummeled the Jersey Shore, a fire broke out along the nearly-rebuilt Seaside Park boardwalk.

“We just look straight down the shoreline, and you can see for 50-60 miles at that point, and all I see is a plume of smoke. And I’m just thinking to myself, ‘Not now. Not after all this,’” Tom Kaminski recalls. “It was really, really heartbreaking. My first thoughts went to those business owners who suffered so much for a year and they were just about back. And now they had to deal with this.”

