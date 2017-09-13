Boomer & Carton Podcast: Sept. 13, 2017

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Wednesday’s edition of the Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.

Boomer and fill-in co-host Jerry Recco got into a ton of stuff on the “hump day” edition of the show, including Sonny Gray’s tough night at Citi Field, Charles Oakley’s lawsuit against James Dolan, an apparent Odell Beckham Jr.-Russell Westbrook dance-off, Jerry’s penis fascination, and more.

Toward the end of the show, former star running back LaDainian Tomlinson stopped by to discuss a bunch of NFL-related topics, including his Pro Football Hall of Fame speech.

Until Thursday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

