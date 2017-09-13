Man Held After Woman, Child Are Stabbed In Mott Haven, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police took a man into custody late Wednesday after a woman and her child were stabbed in the South Bronx.
The stabbing happened Wednesday evening on Cauldwell Avenue in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx, police said.
Sources said the man forced his way into an apartment.
During the attack, the woman suffered a wound to the abdomen, and her child a cut to the arm, police said.
Witnesses said the woman tried to get away by using the fire escape.
“The guy was up there with the lady. She was trying to get the girl to safety. She was bleeding. She was bleeding a lot; ambulance came, you know,” one man said.
The man allegedly responsible for the attack has not been identified. Charges were pending late Wednesday.