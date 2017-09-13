Teen Girl Sought In Attack On Girl In Brooklyn Q Train Stop

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Wednesday were searching for a teenage girl who attacked and punched a fellow teen girl at a Q Train station in Flatbush, Brooklyn.
Around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, the 15-year-old victim was in the Church Avenue and East 18th Street station when the assailant came up to her, police said.
The assailant pushed the girl in the head and slapped her several times in the face before running off, police said.
The victim was taken to Maimonides Medical Center for her injury, police said.
The attacker was described as a black female about 16 years old with a dark complexion, black hair, brown eyes and a medium build. She stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing black sandals, black jeans and a blue T-shirt.
