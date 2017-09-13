6 Residents Dead In Florida Nursing Home That Lost Power After Irma

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Six people at a Florida nursing home have died after residents were stuck in sweltering conditions following Hurricane Irma.

Elderly residents were evacuated Wednesday morning from the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills which lost power during the storm. Police say three patients died at the facility and three at a hospital.

“We believe at this time they may be related to the loss of power in the storm,” Hollywood Police Chief Tom Sanchez said, adding that the deaths are believed to be heat-related.

Police have started a criminal investigation into the deaths. They did not say whether the facility had air conditioning when paramedics were called early Wednesday morning.

“As we arrived on the scene with our fire-rescue crews we saw that there are a number of people in respiratory distress,” Public Affairs Director Raelin Storey said.

Across Florida, 4.4 million homes and businesses still have no power. Florida’s biggest utility lined up repair trucks in the Miami area, but officials say it could be more than a week before electricity is back for everyone.

Power outages also remain an issue in the Jacksonville area. More than 800 utility workers are trying to restore electricity to the more than 100,000 customers who began the day here with no lights or air conditioning.

Hurricane Irma first made landfall Sunday in the Florida Keys. When residents of the lower Keys are finally allowed to return they will find almost total devastation.

The Weckwerth family is working hard to get their family bar and restaurant on Islamorada open again.

“We want somewhere for people to go during this hard time. A little stress free environment,” said Kalin Weckwerth.

Most homes in the Keys have no power and there is practically no cell phone service or internet.