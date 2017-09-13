‘Hot’ Gainesville, Florida Police Officers Turning Heads After Irma

1010 WINS — Everyone is swooning over the cops from the Gainesville, Florida police department.
After a selfie garnered nearly half a million likes the department began posting more images of their officers helping with the cleanup efforts after Hurricane Irma.
People didn’t disappoint with their hysterical comments.
One person wrote, “But who will protect these guys from an impending cougar attack?”
The department responded to the attention and assured the public that the single officer would be placed into cougar prey protective care, similar to the witness protection program for his safety.
To make everything better, the Sarasota police department sent in back up and wanted to show that they have some attractive officers too!
I think it’s time someone sent in the fire department because these internet-proclaimed hot cops are taking over.