Man Found With Burns On His Legs Near Glen Cove Train Station

GLEN COVE (CBSNewYork) — Police on Long Island are investigating an unusual incident after a man was found near the Glen Cove train station with burns on his legs.
Nassau County police got the call around 6 p.m. Tuesday and say they encountered the man on the west side of the train tracks in a wooded area with severe burns to his legs.
The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police are still working to determine if this was a criminal act or something else, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.
Detectives ask anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.