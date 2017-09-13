Happenings, September 14

Photo Credit: Thinkstock

Girl Power Cupcakes

You won’t find red velvet, vanilla, and other common flavor names when you’re ordering up a cupcake at IM Pastry Studio. Instead, the menu is filled with monikers fashioned after female entertainment icons like Oprah Winfrey and Mariah Carey.

Instead of asking for a slice of lemon Bundt cake, you’ll have to order a “Miley.” Or get “lit” with a chocolate Bailey’s-flavored cupcake, AKA the “Kerry.” And when you order tea, don’t be surprised to find “Goaldigger” or “Boss Lady” scrawled on your cup.

Co-owner Tiffany Washington told AMNY, “We try to do the powerful woman theme here because we’re both moms, and we’re business owners and we’re wives and friends and sisters. We do it all on a daily basis.”

As for the names, it’s just for fun — there’s no real connection between Oprah and banana pudding.

“Banana pudding is my favorite flavor and Oprah is my all-time favorite person,” Washington admitted.

Visit IM Pastry Studios at 120 Essex Street to order up a slice of your favorite female star.

Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Not Your Average Screening

Calling all Jedi music enthusiasts! A galaxy far, far away has never sounded like this before.

The first-ever live performance of Star Wars — Film Concert Series is coming to the New York Philharmonic. Led by acclaimed conductor David Newman, the esteemed orchestra will play the iconic music of John Williams to accompany screenings of Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars Episode VI: Return Of The Jedi and Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens.

“These live performances allow audiences to hear these scores in a new way,” said Williams, according to Playbill. “The performance by a live symphony orchestra enables audiences to hear a lot of music that can go unnoticed in the cinema.”

The first concert takes place Friday evening. Check out the full schedule to experience your favorite Star Wars film in a whole new light.

Photo Credit: Thinkstock

Expanding Family

Are you ready to find your new four-legged family member?

Adoptapalooza will gather over 300 dogs, cats, and rabbits looking for their forever homes in Union Square this weekend. Coming from 30 New York City-area shelters and rescue groups, this pet adoption extravaganza is one of the Big Apple’s biggest.

As if finding your new companion wasn’t great enough on its own, every adopter will receive a free Alex and Ani bracelet featuring the Mayor’s Alliance for NYC’s Animals paw print logo!

If you’re already a proud pet parents, there’s plenty to do as well! Head over for free photos with your furry friend, get your pet microchipped, and learn tricks from trainers. There’s even free face painting for young animal lovers.

The event takes place Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., rain or shine.