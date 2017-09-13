Surveillance Video Shows Brazen Daylight Jewelry Store Robbery

ELIZABETH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police have released surveillance video of the brazen daylight armed robbery at a jewelry store at the Mills at Jersey Gardens Mall last week.
Four suspects were caught on surveillance video as they entered the Jewelers on Fifth store with weapons drawn September 5th at around 10 a.m., Elizabeth Police said.
They stole a large quantity of jewelry before escaping through the Burlington Coat Factory store, police said.
Police say the bandits used a black four door Audi in the robbery.
If you recognize any of the suspects, you’re asked to call Elizabeth Police at (908) 558-2096.