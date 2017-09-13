Surveillance Video Shows Brazen Daylight Jewelry Store Robbery

Filed Under: Armed Robbery, jewelry store robbery, The Mills At Jersey Gardens

ELIZABETH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police have released surveillance video of the brazen daylight armed robbery at a jewelry store at the Mills at Jersey Gardens Mall last week.

Four suspects were caught on surveillance video as they entered the Jewelers on Fifth store with weapons drawn September 5th at around 10 a.m., Elizabeth Police said.

jewelryrobberysuspects Surveillance Video Shows Brazen Daylight Jewelry Store Robbery

(credit: Elizabeth Police)

They stole a large quantity of jewelry before escaping through the Burlington Coat Factory store, police said.

Police say the bandits used a black four door Audi in the robbery.

If you recognize any of the suspects, you’re asked to call Elizabeth Police at (908) 558-2096.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch