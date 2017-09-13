New Jersey Hiker Missing In Adirondacks Since Saturday

NEWCOMB, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Three days of searching has failed to find a 28-year-old New Jersey man who is missing in a remote section of the Adirondack Mountains.

Alex Stevens, of Hopewell, hasn’t been seen since other hikers encountered him last Saturday evening at the base of Wallface Mountain, in Essex County about 10 miles south of Lake Placid, authorities said.

DEC Forest Rangers, other agencies and volunteers search for missing man in #ADK High Peaks Wilderness: https://t.co/3sgN6YmH4U #Adirondacks pic.twitter.com/458v3yHCkt — NYSDEC (@NYSDEC) September 12, 2017

Stevens set out last week for what was supposed to be a three-day hike in the High Peaks Wilderness, home to New York’s highest mountains.

Officials say he apparently wasn’t properly equipped for such an outing. He was wearing sandals, shorts, and a dark blue t-shirt and may be carrying a green colored, light backpack with a silver foam bed roll attached.

Friends in New York City reported him missing when he failed to meet up with them.

More than two dozen forest rangers and volunteers and state police helicopters are participating in the search.

Alex Stevens is 5’11” tall, 220 pound, with blue eyes and brown hair. He wears glasses and typically has his hair in a bun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at 518-897-2000.

