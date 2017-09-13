Mom Injured By Fallen Tree In Central Park Planning To Sue City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A family nearly crushed by a giant tree in Central Park last month is planning to sue the city for hundreds of millions of dollars.

It was almost a month ago that the tree toppled onto 39-year-old Ann Goldman and her three little boys — ages 2, 4 and a newborn, in Central Park.

Goldman has been immobilized since the incident, bed ridden from the injuries her attorney says could have killed her. Her legal team Wednesday is expected to announce that they plan to file a $200 million lawsuit against the city.

Goldman was on a walk with her little ones the morning of Aug. 15 when witnesses say the tree suddenly came down across West Drive by 62nd Street, right onto the family.

“It started crackling and just ‘pow’ within seconds,” said good Samaritan Tammy Jones.

Goldman’s youngest, just a month old at the time, was still strapped to her chest as bystanders rushed in to help.

“We were able to pull the branches back,” said good Samaritan Jack Jones.

“I just kept telling him it was going to be OK and I asked if he was OK and he said yeah and he kept asking why there were fire trucks here,” Tammy Jones said.

The large branches hit Goldman’s head on its way down, knocking her unconscious as she took the brunt of the impact. Her 2-year-old son left with head trauma. Her other sons were unhurt.

“When she came to, that’s the first thing she was asking,” Jack Jones said. “She didn’t know where she was but wanted to know where her kids were at.”

More details about the planned legal action are expected to be released later Wednesday.