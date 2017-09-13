Report: Odell Beckham Jr., On Sprained Ankle, Participated In Dance Battle With Russell Westbrook

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Odell Beckham Jr.’s sprained ankle kept him from playing football Sunday night, but it apparently didn’t stop him from dancing in public just days earlier.
According to the New York Post’s Page Six, Beckham was spotted engaged in a dance battle with NBA MVP Russell Westbrook on Thursday night in the Meatpacking District. It all went down while Wyclef Jean was performing during Catch NYC’s sixth anniversary celebration, the report said.
“There were a bunch of models like Taylor Hill on one side and Teyana Taylor and her husband, Iman Shumpert, on the other side cheering them on,” a witness told the Post.
Beckham missed the Giants’ season-opening loss at Dallas after spraining his ankle in a preseason game against the Browns on Aug. 21. He hasn’t practiced since suffering the injury, only doing some stretching, running and other light work on the sidelines.
His status for Monday night’s home opener against the Lions is up in the air.
The Post report isn’t the first example of Beckham dancing on his bum ankle. On Aug. 30, linebacker J.T. Thomas posted a since-deleted Instagram video of Beckham briefly flashing his moves in the Giants’ locker room.