See This Bride’s Adorable Reaction To Llamas At Her Wedding

This bride couldn't contain her excitement, or her tears, after she was surprised with llamas right before her wedding.
The wedding for Nicole Tafoya and her husband Keith Barrett took place in Alta, Wyoming on August 26. Nicole has always been obsessed with llamas and even has llama themed bags, pencils and notebooks, so the surprise was only natural.
Thanks to the maid of honor, Mandii Caldwell and her husband Spencer Caldwell, the exciting event was pulled off without a hitch.
Luckily for the guests, and especially Nicole, the llamas were able to stick around for a couple of pictures with the excited wedding party and guests.
The video, which was posted to YouTube, has over 56,000 views and depicts the entire incredible occasion. The videographer and groomsman, Blake Tafoya, told 1010 WINS, “none of us are quite sure why or how her odd obsession with llamas began”, but it made for a great surprise.
The beautiful ceremony and llama-filled pictures were all captured by KatieLynn Photography.
For Nicole and Keith, the additional party guests were no prob-llama at all!
–Kayla Jardine