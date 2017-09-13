NYC PRIMARY 2017: De Blasio Wins | Democratic Mayoral Race | All Race Results | Complete Coverage | LISTEN: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Small Business Spotlight: Socialfly’s Courtney Spritzer Discusses How To Develop Your Social Media Strategy

WCBS Newsradio 880 Celebrates 50 Years Of News In New York
Filed Under: Joe Connolly, Small Business Spotlight, WCBS 880 Anniversary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – How should your small business use social media?

Courtney Spritzer and her team at Socialfly — a social media consulting firm — can help.

Find more 50th anniversary special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter

“Business is very busy. Everyone needs social media in the world that we live in today,” she tells Joe Connolly.

Spritzer suggests creating a social media strategy based on what you’re trying to achieve and who you’re trying to reach.

Find more helpful tips in the full interview above, or check out Socialfly’s Facebook Live show, called “Social Live,” every Wednesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch