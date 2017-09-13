Trump Suggests Possibility Of Tax On Wealthy; Sanders Unveils Medicare For All Plan

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump is reaching across the aisle for help on his signature issue – tax reform.

Meanwhile, as CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported, some Democrats are pitching a major health care plan.

“We want to have a great new tax cut and reform simplification and massive cuts, and we want to get our country working again and competing again worldwide,” Trump said.

Trump is rolling out the welcome mat to both parties, and on Wednesday made a bipartisan pitch for his tax reform plan.

“The rich will not be gaining at all with this plan,” Trump said. “We’re looking for the middle class and we’re looking for jobs.”

Trump even suggested the possibility of raising taxes on the wealthy, a clear outreach to Democrats — including U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-New York), who was in the meeting.

“The people in America are sick of politics and politicians, and they want us to get things done. And the only way we’re going to get things done is to working together,” said Suozzi, who represents parts of Queens and the Long Island suburbs.

The White House also reacted to a proposal by Democrats for a single payer health care system. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) is proposing what he calls Medicare for All, a fully federally-funded system.

“Today, all of us stand before you and proudly proclaim our belief that health care in America must be a right, not a privilege,” he said.

Sanders said he has the support of 16 other senators, but noticeably missing was the Democratic leadership, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-California) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-New York).

The White House believes the bill has no chance.

“The president, as well as the majority of the country, knows that the single-payer system that the Democrats are proposing is a horrible idea,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “I can’t think of letting the government be more involved in your health care instead of less involved.”

In the meantime, Republicans said they have a new proposal to repeal and replace Obamacare. And U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) said his plan is the best of three current choices.

“Count me out for propping up Obamacare. Hell no to Berniecare. Count me in for an idea that gives the patient a voice they would never have under single-payer healthcare,” Graham said.

In the Tri-State Area so far, Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-New York), Cory Booker (D-New Jersey) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) support Sanders’ plan.

Schumer and Pelosi will return to the White House Wednesday night for dinner with the president, who now calls them Chuck and Nancy.