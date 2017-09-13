NYC PRIMARY 2017: De Blasio Wins | Democratic Mayoral Race | All Race Results | Complete Coverage | LISTEN: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash On The Upper East Side

Filed Under: Upper East Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash on the Upper East Side.

It happened just after 5 a.m. Wednesday along Lexington Avenue between 69th and 68th streets. A woman stepped out onto the street between two parked cars when she was struck by a yellow cab, CBS2’s Jim Smith reported.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police are currently looking for the vehicle.

Lexington Avenue is closed between 69th and 68th streets as police investigate.

