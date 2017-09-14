9/14 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Expect scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon with slightly more muggy conditions in place. Highs today will be right around 80°.

We’ll see some leftover evening showers with things quieting down by late tonight. Temps are expected to fall into the upper 60s or so by daybreak.

Another round of showers are expected tomorrow with slightly less in the way of coverage around the area. Highs will be similar to that of today at around 80°.

As for Saturday, outside of an isolated shower, expect partly sunny skies with highs around 80°.

 

