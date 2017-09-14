Back Stories: Terror At The Summer Olympics

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – CBS News reporter Dave Maresh was covering the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, when reports of a terror attack surfaced.
“I immediately got into my most athletic clogs and took my most un-athletic body through security by acting like probably a coach, who was simply out for a jog,” he recalls.
Maresh then made his way to where the Israelis were being held hostage.