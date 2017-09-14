Debris On Tracks Prompts Service Changes, Delays On Several Subway Lines

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Debris on the tracks in Midtown is making a mess of the morning commute for many subway riders.
The MTA said service changes and delays are in effect on the 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 lines because of the debris at 50th Street.
Photos and video on social media showed massive crowding at subway stations along the affected lines.
Southbound trains are terminating at 137th Street-City College.
Southbound 2 trains are running on the line from 149th Street-Grand Concourse to Nevins Street.
There is no 3 train service in both directions between 148th Street-Harlem and 34th Street-Penn Station.
Some northbound 2 and 3 trains will terminate at 34th Street-Penn Station.
Some southbound 4 and 5 trains are running local from Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center to Franklin Avenue.
As an alternative, customers can you use the A, B, C, D, N, Q, R and W trains or M7, M10, M11, M20 or M104 buses.
Allow additional travel time.