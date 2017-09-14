President Trump Says No Deal In Place On DACA

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump is now refuting statements from top Democrats that an agreement was reached to keep DACA in place.

“No deal was made last night on DACA,” Trump tweeted Thursday morning. “Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote.”

He went on to say, “The WALL, which is already under construction in the form of new renovation of old and existing fences and walls, will continue to be built.”

Following a bi-partisan dinner with the president at the White House Wednesday night, Sen. Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said an agreement had been reached to protect thousands of younger immigrants from deportation and fund some border security enhancements.

Both had also said they’d agreed to work on border security – but not a border wall.

Last week, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said DACA will end in six months, giving Congress time to find a legislative solution for the immigrants.

The executive order, enacted by the Obama administration in 2012, protects about 800,000 young immigrants who were brought to the United States by their undocumented parents, allowing the so-called “Dreamers” to enroll in the program and attend school and get work permits that are renewable every two years.

The Trump administration said it would phase out the program by allowing current permits to expire. New permit requests, which have already been submitted, will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

The day after Sessions’ announcement, 15 states and Washington, D.C. filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the issue.

