Take A Behind-The-Scenes Look At The 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards will take place Sunday, and CBS2 has a behind the scenes preview of how the magic is made.

Precious cargo rolled through Chicago O’Hare Airport on Wednesday morning. More than 100 boxes full of “golden ladies” made their voyage west to Los Angeles for Sunday night’s show.

“We’ll be taking the Emmy awards aboard the aircraft with you,” a flight attendant announced.

The red carpet was already rolled out for their arrival, courtesy of “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert.

“It’s an honor to be hosting the Emmys this year. It’s even more of an honor to be installing the carpet,” he said.

CBS is honored with 29 nominations, including Stephen Colbert and James Cordon – both nominated for Outstanding Variety Talk Series.

Some of television’s biggest stars will be walking the red carpet Sunday for a fashion show that some people look forward to even more than the actual awards.

“Here’s the thing: The Emmys aren’t quite the Oscars or the Golden Globes, but they’re not as edgy as the Grammys. And you also have to remember, you have women like Robin Wright and Julia Louis Dreyfus who, on their shows, wear some of the finest fare and wear on the planet. So they bring that kind of glamour to the red carpet of the Emmys,” said “Entertainment Tonight” co-host Kevin Frazier.

In case you thought the men were just arm candy, think again.

“What you’re seeing with the men is you’re seeing different colors, different kinds of collars, and also the shoes,” Frazier added. “Jim Parsons a couple years ago busting out the Louboutins. He was walking and I was like, ‘Did I see red soles on the bottom of your shoes?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, they’re Louboutins, brother. Get with it.’”

CBS2’s Jessica Moore will be wearing her finest footwear Sunday in Los Angeles, too. She’ll have live reports from the red carpet.

The 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards air Sunday at 8 p.m. on CBS2 and CBS All Access.