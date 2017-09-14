Report: ‘Last Chance U’ Star, Brother Charged In Tennessee Homicide

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (CBSNewYork) — One of the stars of the Netflix reality series “Last Chance U” and his brother, a former football standout himself, have reportedly been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Aloca, Tennessee.

Isaiah Wright appeared in the second season of “Last Chance U,” which documents the East Mississippi Community College program, known for taking chances on highly touted players looking to earn a shot at a major program after dealing with off-the-field or academic issues. Wright’s brother, Camion Patrick, also played at EMCC before moving on to Indiana University.

Wright, 20, and Patrick, 22, are each charged with one count of criminal homicide in the July 25 death of 18-year-old Caleb Thomas Radford, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported. Radford’s body was found with multiple stab wounds.

Wright was arrested Wednesday in Harriman, Tennessee. Patrick was taken into custody by campus police at Indiana University. Two other men were also charged with criminal homicide in early August.

Wright’s 2016 season at EMCC was a major storyline on “Last Chance U.” A running back, Wright clashed with head coach Buddy Stephens and dealt with his fiancee’s pregnancy and miscarriage. Wright enrolled at West Georgia University, but left the school before this season began.

A onetime Tennessee commitment, Patrick was a member of EMCC’s 2014 national championship team. With the Hoosiers last season, he caught six passes for 154 yards and a touchdown, and rushed four times for 10 yards. Patrick received a medical-hardship waiver in July, ending his college playing career.