2 Men Face Murder Charges In Fatal Stabbing Of Grandmother In Levittown

LEVITTOWN, N.Y (CBSnewYork) — Two men are facing murder charges after a stabbing in a Long Island home left a grandmother dead and her grandson seriously injured.
The men were arrested late Wednesday after officers found a 24-year-old man bleeding from cuts all over his arms inside a home on North Newbridge Road in Levittown earlier that afternoon.
Police walked in further and found the man’s grandmother bleeding on the floor, with similar cuts all over her body.
“Unfortunately and sadly, this female did succumb to her injuries,” said Nassau County police Lt. Richard Lebrun. “The 24-year-old male is in serious condition at a local hospital.”
The suspects were seen running from the house after the attack, 1010 WINS’ Carol D’Auria reported.
Benjamin Lopez, 23, who lives three blocks away on Blackbird Lane, and Deangelo Gill, 19, of Uniondale, were later arrested and are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on second-degree murder charges.
A motive is unclear, but police sources said the victim’s house seemed to have been targeted with the grandson at the center.